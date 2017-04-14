MAN UP: The men’s arm of French fashion’s governing body, the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, on Friday announced two new members: OAMC and Rochas.

They were elected full-fledged members of the union by the newly elected management board of the organization, whose full name is Chambre Syndicale du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, at a general assembly on April 12.

Buzzy men’s wear label OAMC was co-founded by Luke Meier, who earlier this month was appointed co-creative director of Jil Sander, alongside his wife Lucie Meier. Rochas, meanwhile, relaunched men’s wear this January under Béatrice Ferrant after a 22-year hiatus.

The new management board also re-elected Sidney Toledano, chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, as president, and Paul Smith’s Isabel Ribeiro as vice president, of the Chambre Syndicale. This will be the final two-year stint in the roles for both executives, since a maximum of two terms is permitted.

The next Paris men’s fashion week is to take place between June 21 and 25.