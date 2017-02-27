Ofée Taps Muse Virginie Ledoyen to Collaborate on Jewelry Capsule

ROCK STAR: After two seasons fronting Parisian jewelry label Ofée’s France-centric ad campaigns, local actress Virginie Ledoyen is putting her stamp on the brand’s gems, having codesigned a jewelry capsule with Valérie de Mazières and Anne Bougon-Scelo.

Dubbed Pleädes, the minimalist line, which will be presented March 6 to 9 in Paris, was inspired by Japan and architecture, incorporating plays on light and shade inspired by the chiaroscuro technique. The capsule houses two necklaces, two earrings and a ring and bracelet available in combinations of rose gold, white gold and diamonds.

Ofée cofounder de Mazières said Ledoyen, who is said to be filming an adaption of the Harlan Coben bestseller, “Just One Look,” said the actress perfectly captures the brand’s codes of “spontaneity, audacity and Parisian elegance.”

The line will hit Ofée’s e-shop and Paris store on Rue du Bac in mid-April, before being rolled out to a range of doors internationally.

The 10-year-old label, which recently opened stores in Hong Kong and Macau, China, counts about 60 points of sale in total, including Ikram in Chicago, 10 Corso Como in Milan and Le Bon Marché in Paris.