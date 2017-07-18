Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand is to unveil a collaboration with eyewear brand Warby Parker.

The project was announced on Tuesday as editors were invited to a lunch marking the collection’s launch. The event is to take place on July 25 at a vacant store front in the Lower East Side.

Warby Parker has a history of collaborations, but more so with personalities than on-trend fashion brands. It has released eyewear editions in partnership with stylist Leith Clark, director Amanda de Cadenet and model Karlie Kloss. It also worked with the beauty site Into the Gloss on a product collaboration in its nascent, pre-Glossier days.

Abloh has yet to make a major mark on the eyewear market, as Off-White is not licensed to any major eyewear conglomerate. In the past, the brand has released collaborations with Jennifer Fisher on jewelry, and IKEA on bags — mimicking Balenciaga’s luxury appropriation of the homeware giant’s totes.

Rumors of Off-White’s collaboration with Nike were confirmed in June, when Abloh was spotted signing advance editions of Nike/Off-White trainers at the opening party for his brand’s Paris pop-up shop.

Warby Parker declined further comment, and additional product details could not be learned.