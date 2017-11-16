GO LOGO: Fashion’s ongoing obsession with logos is set to fizz with the launch on Feb. 22 at Le Bon Marché, in the run-up to Paris Fashion Week, of a themed store event gathering logo-splashed, limited-edition capsules by some 200 brands spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle and accessories. Titled “Let’s Go Logo,” the concept will be presented in an exhibition-like scenario on the store’s ground floor. Participating brands include Céline, Roger Vivier, Christian Louboutin and Isabel Marant, as well as a host of young designers like Roseanna and Lisa C, with the exclusive designs also to be sold on the retailer’s global site, 24 Sèvres.

“The idea was to do something disruptive and playful, not fashion for fashion’s sake. We wanted to create something fun and unexpected and asked brands to reinterpret their logos in a very modern way, what with the street attitude that is very strong right now,” said Jennifer Cuvillier, the store’s style director. Brands will also present off-shoot objects like a surfboard by Eres and pots of honey by Guerlain. “There will be animations around the store, and customization, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Spaces on the first and second floors will be dedicated to two special guests: Off-White, which will present a dedicated installation and “major capsule collection” around the logo theme, and Lola James Harper, which will create a set themed around the idea of a Let’s Go Logo hotel, including a lounge area and café, as an “avant-première” to a hotel they plan to open imminently, with the location yet to be disclosed, Cuvillier said. The event will wrap on April 1.