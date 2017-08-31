LONDON — Officine Générale continues to expand its retail footprint with a new retail location in London.

The store, which spans 730 square feet, will be located on Soho’s Beak Street, next to the likes of Rag & Bone, Paul Smith, Aesop and Le Labo. It was previously known as a contemporary art gallery, called Riflemaker.

The Parisian label, which is primarily known for its men’s wear and also added women’s wear to its offer last March, is planning to open a pop-up shop in the space from Sept. 20 until the beginning of January, in order to take advantage of the busy Christmas trading period.

The store will then close to undergo renovation and it will reopen in the first quarter of 2018.

“[It’s] the ideal location for Officine Générale on Beak Street, due to its high foot traffic and proximity to a number of compatible retailers,” said Tom McHugh, director at Thor Retail Advisors, the retail real estate advisory firm which secured the label’s new retail lease.

Officine Générale counts roughly 120 points of sale across the globe, including 2 stores in Paris. It is also sold at retailers such as Le Bon Marché, Harrods, Selfridges and Bergdorf Goodman.

The label is among a number of names taking residence in Soho, as the area transforms into a prime retail stop. Fiorucci and Champion are also opening up stores on nearby New Brewer Street, joining streetwear labels such as Supreme, Palace, Carhartt and Patta.

The idea is to position Soho as the go-to area for emerging labels and unique concept stores.

“We have got 14-and-a-half acres in the West End and our retail strategy for our 300 stores is always to have a unique concept, exclusive collections, stores that you can’t find anywhere else, and certainly not on the normal high street or in shopping centers,” said Samantha Bain-Mollison, group retail strategy and leasing executive at the London property owner and developer Shaftesbury.