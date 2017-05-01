When the worlds of fashion and celebrity pay homage to Rei Kawakubo tonight at the Met, denizens of each will do so in heart and mind, but not necessarily en mode. Case in point: Event co-chair Katy Perry, who appears on Vogue’s current cover bedecked in shiny red Comme des Garçons.

Tonight, according to a release from Staff USA, Perry will work the receiving line done up once again in red, from head to toe, right down to her boots. Only this look is a Maison Margiela Artisanal creation designed for her by John Galliano. It features a décortiqué embroidered wool coat over a tulle-and-silk chiffon dress embroidered with satin ribbon. And there will be headgear: a polished chrome headpiece with a red silk tulle veil.