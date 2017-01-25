TRADING PLACES: “It’s a bit of an end-of-the-world kind of story,” said Olga Kurylenko about her upcoming project “Dans la brume.”

Speaking from the front row at Elie Saab couture, the actress revealed that she would star across Romain Duris in a film directed by Daniel Roby, to be shot in Paris soon.

The film shows the French capital struggling to survive through “some kind of catastrophe” in the near future, the actress said, declining to specify what kind. “It could happen now. It’s actually quite in touch with the what’s going on in the world, unfortunately.”

Kurylenko got her start as an actress in France, but said this would be the first time she had made movie there since moving to London in 2009 following her breakout role across Daniel Craig in the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace.”

Kurylenko was seated next to the French actress Marina Hands — who recently crossed the Channel in the other sense. Hands is featured as Countess Musgrove in an eight-episode TV series directed by Thomas Hardy called “Taboo,” which premiered Jan. 7 on the BBC.

“It was my first time playing in a series, and I found there was a lot to explore in developing the character,” said Hands, who won the César Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Lady Chatterly” in 2006. “Above all, it was a chance to spend some time working with the same team. It was fantastic with Thomas Hardy and Jonathan Pryce [her co-star].”

“I hope there’ll be a season two,” she added.