OLIVELA TO OPEN NANTUCKET POP-UP: Olivela, the luxury fashion and beauty e-commerce site with a charitable core, will open its first physical concept store this summer in Nantucket.

The pop-up at 25 Center Street will be open from June through October.

The boutique will carry a curated selection of summer handbags, shoes, ready-to-wear, jewelry beauty and fragrances from such brands as Prada, Givenchy, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stella McCartney, Aquazzura, among others. A portion of proceeds from the sale of every item will be donated to one of Olivela’s cause partners, supporting efforts to secure education for at-risk girls around the globe. The charitable partners are Malala Fund, Too Young to Wed and CARE.

The 850-square-foot store will have interactive displays that allow shoppers to see the direct impact the purchase of each item in the store can have in the world. A feature of the boutique will be #TheOlivelaEffect Experience Suite, where guests can immerse themselves with the causes and recipients they are supporting, as well as capture and share their own experiences.

Olivela was founded last year by Stacey Boyd, chief executive officer.