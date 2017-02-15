Tuesday night was a homecoming of sorts for Zac Posen, as he presented his fall collection with an exhibition of photographs in the TriBeCa loft that was formerly his longtime office space.

“We’re here in the studio where I was for 14 years,” explained the designer. “I shot this [campaign] in my family’s portrait studio in SoHo on Spring Street where I learned about creativity and process. I just wanted each photo to highlight a part of the new collection.”

Shot by fashion photographer Vanina Sorrenti, who roomed with Posen in London nearly two decades ago, the campaign features models Carolyn Murphy and Hilary Rhoda in artistic snaps and video, which were displayed in large-format gallery style throughout the cavernous space. The ostensible goal of the evening was to show off Posen’s latest designs, but it was Sorrenti’s images that were the main focus, while not a stitch of the designer’s new collection was present.

“The world has changed and when you do an exhibition like this, it’s highlighting the power of women,” noted Posen.

As they perused the elegant portraits, actress Olivia Culpo stole a kiss from National Football League-pro boyfriend Danny Amendola, who earlier this week traded his New England Patriots’ jersey for designer duds when he walked in the Philipp Plein show.

“Funny enough, I don’t influence [Danny’s] style but actually he influences my style,” remarked the 24-year-old former beauty queen. “I’m always wearing his beanies, oversized jean jackets, or I’ll wear his plaid shirts. Any girl can pull off men’s fashion easily.”

Across the room, Rhoda revealed her dreams of making it big on the silver screen.

“I’ve been studying acting here in New York since last summer,” said Rhoda, who was without husband Sean Avery at the event. “I thought I’d be more interested in drama, but I’ve been auditioning a lot for comedy things. It’s a different kind of challenge.”

The model noted interest in working with “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua and “Birdman” director Alejandro González Iñárritu in the next phase of her career.

Tucked in a shady corner of the expansive room, Susan Sarandon chatted quietly with Naomi Watts, as Murphy lovingly scolded TV personality J. Alexander for not taking care of himself during the chaos of fashion week: “I don’t want you to wind up in the emergency room!”

Perhaps a warning to us all.