Former Miss USA and budding actress Olvia Culpo, who has also branded herself as a social media style star, has signed on as DSW’s first style ambassador.

Culpo, who has 1.7 million Instagram followers, will connect her fan base with the shoe retailer’s 24 million-plus rewards members as she curates monthly collections, the first of which goes live today, for its web site and digital platforms.

“I love accessible fashion, and I’ll be able to curate my favorite trends and translate those looks to my following and DSW’s following every month,” said Culpo.

“I feel that’s an important part of my brand, too. I have the privilege of being someone people look to for fashion advice, but I grew up a normal girl and never could have afforded those dream outfits. To be able to work with brands that create on-trend looks is important to me. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a beatiful outfit.”

Of amassing her following, she said, “It’s been a really interesting journey for me. It’s not so much how many people, but the fact that they are following me because I’m helpful, that’s the most reawrding part.”

Culpo said communicating about fashion to her fans “didn’t come completely naturally to me. You always have people telling you that’s not right, but what I’ve realized with fashion is there is no right or wrong, it’s just about having fun and expressing yourself.”

For her first collection, she chose five basics, an Adidas sneaker, a high-heeled sandal, a bootie, a pointed-toe flat and an ath-leisure slide.

“I’m pretty classic, so I want to choose pieces a girl can wear over and over not just this one month,” she said.

Culpo will do videos, e-mail blasts, events and personal appearances on behalf of DSW throughout the year.