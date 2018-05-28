FRENCH TOUCH: His time at Lanvin may have been short-lived, but Olivier Lapidus remains committed to his mission of establishing a “conservatory of French savoir-faire” reconciling “ancient craftsmanship with technology.”

Dedicated to his own “maison” since exiting Lanvin in March after two seasons, following the brand’s acquisition by Chinese conglomerate Fosun Fashion Group, the designer is set to headline the inaugural edition of French Fashion Week — in New York.

Scheduled to run March 27 to 29, 2019, at a venue in midtown Manhattan, the event, organized by French Touch USA, will present a selection of established and emerging men’s and women’s brands from across the fashion, jewelry, accessories and fashion-tech categories, according to a statement.

Participating brands will present collections in the venue’s French Fashion Room and be given access to a dedicated space for shows as well as networking events.

The program will also include a French Fashion Week awards ceremony, book signings, film screenings and an exhibition of fashion photography, as well as a French Pop-Up space open to the public.