COUTURE CRAFT: Belgian designer Olivier Theyskens will be the subject of a solo exhibition at MoMu, the fashion museum in Antwerp, WWD has learned.

Titled “She Walks in Beauty,” the retrospective is slated to open on Oct. 12 and run through March 18, 2018. After that, the museum is slated to shutter for renovations until 2020.

The showcase is to trace the designer’s evolution over a 20-year career that saw him launch onto the international radar when Madonna wore his black satin coatdress to the 1998 Academy Awards. He cycled through several prominent houses — Rochas, Nina Ricci and Theory — before he revived his signature label after a 14-year absence in 2016.

According to the museum, Theysken’s drawings and “autodidactic work method give a great insight into the different aspects of the contemporary fashion industry: from couture to semi-couture and ready-to-wear.”

The showcase is to be accompanied by literary voices, photographs, films and drawings that illustrate his creative process.