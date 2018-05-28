PRIZE MOMENT: He’s a familiar sighting at Première Vision Paris, and for the next edition of the bellwether textile fair in September, Olivier Theyskens is set to preside over the PV Awards.

The Belgian designer, who held creative designer posts at Rochas, Nina Ricci and Theory before relaunching his namesake line in 2016, succeeds John Malkovich in the role with Ennio Capasa and Felipe Oliveira Baptista among other past presidents. The jury members are yet to be announced, Première Vision said in a statement released on Monday.

Geared at spotlighting the most inventive and innovative textile and leather creations, PV Awards, which this year will fete its 10th edition, presents eight prizes to weavers and tanners exhibiting at the salon, including two new awards geared to the Fashion Smart Creation domain.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Forum space of the PV Perspectives section in hall 5 on Sept. 19, on the opening day of the three-day event.