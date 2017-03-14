SHOE BUSINESS: With feminist fairy tales and equality all the rage, J.M. Weston has cast French actor Omar Sy in the role of Sleeping Beau for his latest short film.

In the entertaining clip, Sy plays a suited and barefoot Prince Charming who falls into a coma-like slumber from which nothing can wake him — not even a cardiac massage and kiss from a princess (played by young actress and classically trained dancer Alexia Giordano). It is only when she slips a pink suede calfskin Moc’ Weston loafer on his foot that he awakes.

The film — which boasts a soundtrack co-produced by rapper Oxmo Puccino and Edouard Ardan, and a décor by artist and designer Mathias Kiss — will premiere today at the Gaumont Ambassade cinema on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Elysées, where the brand has set up a pop-up shop, before rolling out on its digital platforms.

The pink Moc’ will go on sale in J.M. Weston stores and concessions internationally from March 15. Created three years ago, the shoe is a variation on the brand’s iconic 180 loafer.

The house’s previous forays into film include Cédric Klapisch’s “La Chose Sûre” (“For Certain” in English) in 2013; a Moc’ Weston-inspired work by photographer and director James Bort in 2015, and a 2016 film starring Opéra de Paris star Mathieu Ganio dancing in a pair of loafers titled “Paris est un ballet” (“Paris is a Ballet.”)

Sy caught Hollywood’s attention in the French comedy “The Intouchables,” in which he plays an ex-convict who becomes a carer for a wealthy quadriplegic. He has since starred in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Jurassic World.”