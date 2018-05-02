Nineteenth Amendment is getting into accessories with a Puerto Rican twist.

The on-demand fashion tech platform, which lets designers post looks for pre-order and helps coordinate the necessary production, is entering the category with five brands from Puerto Rico: Dos Pinceles, House of Kezner, Ruby Davila, Rene Moreta and Angulo.

The collections became available for presale Wednesday.

“We are committed to creating a better place for discovering authentic, better made, designer-direct fashion and accessories,” said Gemma Sole, chief operating officer of Nineteenth Amendment. “To fulfill that promise, we offer both technology tools and industry expertise to help independent designers succeed.”

The collaboration with the Puerto Rican brands grew out of Nineteenth Amendment’s work with the Parallel 18 incubator in San Juan, where the company said Sole and some of her team spent six months “exploring opportunities to revive apparel and accessories manufacturing on the island through Nineteenth Amendment’s on-demand manufacturing technology.”

Last last year the company linked with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to help designers reach consumers without having to take on the risk of producing goods before orders come in.