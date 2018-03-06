OTB’s Only The Brave Foundation has donated $40,000 to Senhoa Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on fighting against human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Thanks to Only The Brave Foundation’s donation, 20 Cambodian female victims of sexual exploitation got the chance to work for a whole year in the production of jewelry and obtain economic independence.

In addition, Only The Brave Foundation will support 160 street-working children and their families through Senhoa Foundation’s “Lotus Kids’ Club” program.

“Empowering women to transform their lives is one of our priorities at Only The Brave Foundation. In light of the fact that the majority of trafficking victims are women and girls, we are proud to be part of Senhoa’s initiative that supports at-risk women through safe and dignified recruitment. It’s a sustained and culturally sensitive solution,” said Only The Brave Foundation director Arianna Alessi. “I would like to thank Senhoa ambassador Coco Rocha, who showed me this opportunity, and also those women artisans for the beautifully crafted bracelets from Cambodia. It’s been a wonderful opportunity to encourage conscious consumerism among OTB employees,” added Alessi, referring to the exclusive bracelets crafted from the Cambodian women enrolled in the program, which were donated to OTB’s employees.

Since its establishment in 2008, Only The Brave Foundation supported about 200 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the life of 200,000 people.