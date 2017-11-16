THE BAG OF NEEDS: OTB and its Only the Brave Foundation keep on supporting people in need.

The latest charity initiative comes under the moniker “A Special Bag” and it involves, for the first time, the entire OTB group’s portfolio.

Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Dsquared2 and Just Cavalli have all designed a special-edition bag using only fabrics’ remnants. For example, the Diesel tote bag is made up entirely of denim scraps, as jeans’ pockets.

Available only in 15 units, each brand’s style is produced in partnership with D-Hub, a Verona-based association which helps socially disadvantaged women by engaging them in formative experiences.

The collection is sold exclusively on the online retail platform Farfetch. Prices for the bags range from 107 dollars to 500 dollars, for a Paula Cademartori printed clutch and a Dsquared2 wool checked tote, respectively.

Farfetch’s buying and merchandising director Candice Fragis said the company is proud to take part in the project, as it “gives our clients worldwide the chance to support those who are disadvantaged and act responsibly towards their lives.”

Founded in 2008, the Only the Brave Foundation has developed 170-plus projects that have benefited more than 180,000 people. In particular, it is focused on programs aimed at improving innovation, sustainability and social development.