LOVE SONG: Only the Brave Foundation is supporting That’s Live 2018, a charity music event taking place at Florence’s Artemio Franchi soccer stadium on July 21.

In particular, the foundation, established by OTB founder Renzo Rosso, has secured the participation of Courtney Love as the event’s special guest.

Love will sing her “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu” hits, along with a still undisclosed cover song with guitarist Tad Kubler.

That’s Live 2018 is organized by Rockin’1000, an initiative established in 2015 that brings together 1,000 professional musicians on the same stage.

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the San Patrignano rehab community located in Rimini, in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region.

“The first time I saw the Rockin’1000 video, I thought, ‘I want to do that!’” said Love, referring to a video, which became viral online, featuring the 1,000 musicians playing Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” song in Cesena in 2015. “The sight and sound of a thousand musicians connecting with their audience in this open, transcultural way was incredible. It reminded me of the early punk scene, with its community centered around diversity and acceptance. And after I learned about Rockin’1000’s and Only the Brave Foundation’s commitment to San Patrignano, a charity dedicated to fighting addiction and social exclusion, I knew I had to be a part of it.”

On May 2, Only the Brave Foundation and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation inaugurated a new middle school complex in Sarnano, a medieval village in Italy’s Marche region, which was hit by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in August 2016. The project was financed by the two charity institutions, which organized several fund-raising activities, including the “Andrea Bocelli Night” event hosted at Rome’s Colosseum in September and Diesel’s “Customized With Love” charity project.