No Paris, Milan or New York for Opening Ceremony. The trendy New York City-based brand is planning a more novel location to show its spring collection — Disneyland.

Opening Ceremony will reveal this morning that it will host what it says is the first fashion show to be staged at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif.. The show is slated March 7 and will feature current-season merchandise.

Opening Ceremony declined to provide further details at this point, directing interested parties to its social media channels for more announcements.

Walt Disney and its characters have long been popular with the fashion community. Just last month, Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach, created a custom outfit for Minnie Mouse to wear when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And in 2016, Vevers created a Disney x Coach 1941 collection featuring Mickey Mouse that was a commercial success, selling out at retail.

Whether Opening Ceremony plans to incorporate the characters into its collection is unknown.