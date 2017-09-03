Opening Ceremony won’t forget the victims of Hurricane Harvey even during New York Fashion Week.

The designers and retailers will showcase their fall/winter 2017 collection in a dance performance on Sunday, Sept. 10 called “Changers.” The show was written and directed by Spike Jonze, choreographed by Ryan Heffington and will feature Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield.

Now Opening Ceremony said the performance at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, 66 E 4th St in the East Village, will also be open to the public for four nights, Sept. 11, 12, 14 and 15. All proceeds from the ticket sales — which are $15 — will be donated to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The performance explores the evolution of relationships and will be told through movement and dance. Following the show on Sept. 10, the Opening Ceremony fall collection will be available for pre-order.

In the past, Opening Ceremony’s founders Humberto Leon Carol Lim have teamed with Jonze on other projects including “100% Lost Cotton,” a play at the Metropolitan Opera, and a collaboration for Jonze’s movies “Her” and “Where the Wild Things Are.”