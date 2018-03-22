Luca Pisaroni is embracing his Italian heritage.
The operatic bass-baritone singer, who will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York this weekend, has been named an ambassador for Via Luca, an e-commerce site created by former Paul & Shark North America president Rachelle Giroux, which sells and promotes Italian artisan brands.
Under the terms of the deal, Pisaroni will wear garments exclusively from the brands sold on Via Luca, and Giroux said she is working with an Italian textile manufacturer who will create suits for him to wear during his performances. He will also help promote the Made in Italy initiative and the family traditions of many of those brands, which include Alessandro Simoni, a knitwear brand; Bruli sportswear; Equipage trousers; Marfin grooming products; Laboratorio Del Carmine shirts, and Zamparini shoes.
“Luca and I recently met and were inspired by each other’s work and passion for Italian culture and heritage craftsmanship,” she said. “Luca is an international performer with extreme talent and we are super proud to partner with him to present our brand of authentic Italy to his audience and ours.”
Pisaroni said the brands sold on Via Luca are “handcrafted in Italy by artisans who have kept their businesses local and have passed down their knowledge through several generations. This kind of dedication and craftsmanship is very similar to the process of rehearsing an opera. Everything takes a great amount of time and care and is done by a specially trained team that works together to create something extraordinary and unforgettable. People are often surprised when they experience the end result in the opera house and learn the amount of effort it takes to put one performance on stage, or in Via Luca’s case, the creation of an elegant, timeless and long-lasting piece of clothing. This work is all done with such love and dedication, and rather than seeing just the tip of the iceberg, we should all take the opportunity to discover the origin of the goods we purchase, much as we do with fine wine and local foods.”
Pisaroni made his debut at the age of 26 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Salzburg Festival. He will be appearing at Carnegie Hall on Sunday in Handel’s Rinaldo as part of the English Concert presentation.