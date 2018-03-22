Pisaroni said the brands sold on Via Luca are “handcrafted in Italy by artisans who have kept their businesses local and have passed down their knowledge through several generations. This kind of dedication and craftsmanship is very similar to the process of rehearsing an opera. Everything takes a great amount of time and care and is done by a specially trained team that works together to create something extraordinary and unforgettable. People are often surprised when they experience the end result in the opera house and learn the amount of effort it takes to put one performance on stage, or in Via Luca’s case, the creation of an elegant, timeless and long-lasting piece of clothing. This work is all done with such love and dedication, and rather than seeing just the tip of the iceberg, we should all take the opportunity to discover the origin of the goods we purchase, much as we do with fine wine and local foods.”

Pisaroni made his debut at the age of 26 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Salzburg Festival. He will be appearing at Carnegie Hall on Sunday in Handel’s Rinaldo as part of the English Concert presentation.