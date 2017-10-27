Men’s wear brand Original Penguin has tapped New York-based indie band AJR for its spring campaign, to be released in February of next year. Brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met were in Los Angeles this week to shoot the campaign as well as the music video for their single “Come Hang Out,” off their new album “The Click,” a version of which will also serve as the video campaign for OP’s spring collection.

“The shoot is some performance and some facial expressions, sort of like acting,” said Jack Met, explaining the concept of the video. “We are at a crazy party, but we are so busy performing that we don’t really notice the party going on around us,” he said.

Adam Met explained that it’s their first time linking with a fashion brand. “Original Penguin has great style, great simplicity and a throwback vibe that mirrors our style as a band. I also like the juxtapositions in the line, like a Seventies print shirt with Nineties pants. It’s sort of our like our music, a post-modern mix.”

The band of brothers, who have been playing together for 12 years, got their start as street performers in New York. “We basically went out every day for three summers in a row until we made enough money to buy our instruments and form the band,” said Ryan Met. “It was the best thing we could have ever done, because it teaches you how to catch people’s attention with your music.”

They have opened for Ingrid Michaelson, Hoodie Allen and Andy Grammer and for the last year, AJR has been on a sold-out headliner tour, and in two weeks will announce dates for their spring tour, for which they are doubling the size of their venues. In March, one of their singles will also be featured as the theme song in Morgan Spurlock’s documentary “Super Size Me 2.”