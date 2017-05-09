On Tuesday, Oscar de la Renta took its fall collection to lunch at Cipriani 42nd Street for an encore runway showing. It’s the second year that the brand has been the fashion sponsor for the Lying-In Annual Spring Luncheon, which raises support for the care of women in childbirth, specifically the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Lying-In Hospital.

“This is an exciting time for us at the hospital,” said Laura Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer for New York-Presbyterian, noting the Alexander Cohen Hospital under construction and will occupy the top six floors of the David H. Koch Center and triple the facility’s existing space dedicated to neonatal care.

The fashion house had a perfectly captive crowd of current — and future — clients during the lunch, many of whom came donning their ODLR wares. The mostly female crowd included a roster of doctors and philanthropic socials, including Samantha Boardman Rosen, Serena Boardman, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Lizzie Tisch and Lauren Santo Domingo.

“We’re so pleased to be here to present our fall 2017 collection, the debut collection of our creative directors,” said Eliza Reed Bolen, the late designer’s stepdaughter. “While it’s their debut as creative directors, it’s hardly a debut for them at our company,” she continued. “Laura [Kim] and Fernando [Garcia] worked very closely with Oscar [de la Renta] for many years, so we’re very excited that they’re back with us.”

Kim and Garcia were on meet-and-greet duty before lunch, which has become par for the course since they took the helm at the brand last summer. “[Oscar] has always supported children, and the hospital is a good cause for New York City,” Kim commented.

During lunch (chicken paillard), the designers were able to relax and enjoy watching their most recent collection make its way down the runway propped up inside the center of the room. “We just [showed the collection] last week in L.A,” Kim added, noting the collection’s similar presentation at The Colleagues Lunch. “I don’t get nervous for the show, because it’s done, you know? I think the people backstage are more stressed about it.”



