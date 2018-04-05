Oscar de la Renta has opened a pop-up shop in Boston. The brand’s first freestanding store in the city is located at 24 Newbury Street and will be open Thursday to June 20. The space is 1,600 square feet and includes ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry from resort and spring as well as children’s wear. Fall bridal will be available by appointment and the pre-fall and fall collections will be on site, available for pre-order.

“With long-standing wholesale business in Back Bay and Chestnut Hill, it makes tremendous sense for us to open our own shop on Newbury Street,” said Alex Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta. “We are excited to continue to tell the Oscar de la Renta story with this new pop-up store on one of the most prestigious retail blocks in the country that is a destination for both locals and tourists.”