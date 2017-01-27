FOREVER STAMPED: On Feb. 16, the final day of New York Fashion Week, Oscar de la Renta will host a ceremony with the U.S. Postal Service honoring the fashion house’s upcoming collaboration on a series of postage stamps for 2017, announced last month.

The Forever Stamp First-Day-of-Issue Stamp Dedication Ceremony, open to the public, will take place at 11 a.m. at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal and feature speakers including Hillary Clinton and Anna Wintour. Anderson Cooper will emcee the event.

The collection of 11 Oscar de la Renta Commemorative Forever Stamps feature a black-and-white portrait of the late designer, taken by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, as well as 10 additional stamps with close-up details from de la Renta’s most memorable gowns.

The stamps, designed by art director Derry Noyes, go on sale on Feb. 16.