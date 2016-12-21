OTB and its Only the Brave Foundation continues to support people in need.

Since the beginning of the year, the Italian fashion company has donated 10,000 meals, along with fruits, vegetables and bread, to thousands of people who live in the Veneto region’s area where OTB is located. The value of the donated meals, which come from OTB’s internal canteen, is more than 40,000 euros, or $41,624 at current exchange rate.

“I’m very happy and proud of this initiative, which demonstrates how it’s possible to do important things through small actions. It’s the desire to do something not the tools you have which makes the difference,” said OTB founder Renzo Rosso. “We hope to inspire other companies, institutions and private people to do similar initiatives since we should all feel the responsibility to work for economic, social and environmental development in the territory where we operate and also outside of it.”

Founded in 2008, the Only the Brave Foundation has developed 170-plus projects that have benefited more than 180,000 people. In particular, it is focused on programs aimed at improving innovation, sustainability and social development.