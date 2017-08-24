L.A. WOMAN: In the latest chapter of its love affair with Los Angeles, H&M-owned retailer & Other Stories has collaborated with Kim Gordon on a capsule collection of hoodies, T-shirts and scarves in faded organic cotton and silk.

Gordon, whose past fashion dalliances include Urban Outfitters and France’s Surface to Air, also drew on her artistic credentials and role as a mother. Her willowy daughter Coco Gordon Moore — also an artist — models the collection, wearing oversize T-shirts carrying messages like “the shadow” and “the other.” A brass name necklace reads “morning mirror” and another says “her,” selling for 25 euros each. T-shirts will be sold for 29 euros, hoodies for 79 euros and the scarves will go for 49 euros. The line will be available at selected stores and online starting Aug. 31.

Gordon’s dog also became part of the photo shoot, which took place at the musician’s home studio, according to & Other Stories spokeswoman Elke Kieft: “An accidental hero of the shoot, he was begging for attention — such a cute little dog.”

After Stockholm and Paris, the retailer in March opened a workshop in L.A. following the opening of its store there last year, sprinkling it with wildflowers for the opening. The brand in the past has also collaborated with Rodarte and a smattering of Hollywood stylists.