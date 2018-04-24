OV IN THE TRAIL: Outdoor Voices’ decision to venture into running apparel was a natural extension for company founder Tyler Haney. The entrepreneur, who also serves as chief executive officer, is a runner. But rather than introduce the run-of-the-mill singlet and side-slit shorts, Haney drummed up a more unusual idea.

Before the collection lands in Outdoor Voices stores and its e-commerce site Wednesday, shoppers can check out the OV Trail Shop today. By downloading the OV Trail Shop app, consumers can figure out where the nearest Trail Shop is to find the new running collection. The augmented reality shopping experience enables them to check out the seams, textures and finishing touches of the items. The items will be on the Trail Shop for a week, but shoppers in 22 cities only have Tuesday to get to the closest Trail Shop in the area. In total, there will be 50 locations to get first dibs on the brand’s debut running collection, which includes a collaboration with Hoka One One. Select locations will have more than one, as is the case with New York City, which has three. To ensure there is no wandering down side streets, a map will guide users to the exact location.

In addition to OV’s take on the $140 Hoka Clifton 4 sneaker, shoppers will find the LightSpeed skort, EcoMesh tank, tri-colored chevron leggings and other items retailing from $40 to $70. The game plan is to get people outdoor “doing things.” The founder’s own athletic skills include years of hiking and multiple other sports — but first and foremost, she wanted to create a brand about activity but not performance. For Outdoor Voices, “the future of athletics is not about being there first, but being there frequently,” she told WWD in December. By encouraging shoppers to swing by, hang out and suit up in its stores, the company has made its stores a clubhouse for activities, Haney said last year.