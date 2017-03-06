FOUR FOR MOTHERHOOD: Mother’s Day might seem like a long way off, but the National Mother’s Day Committee is gearing up for its annual Outstanding Mother Awards luncheon.

This year’s May 8 ceremony at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan will be hosted by Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines. A recipient in 2015 herself, Coles will help dole out awards to Jane Hertzmark Hudis, group president of The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.; Kate Oldham, senior vice president and general merchandise manager for beauty, lingerie and swim at Saks Fifth Avenue; Judy Schmeling, president of Cornerstone Brands and chief operating officer of HSN, and Kendra Scott, chief executive officer and founder of Kendra Scott.

Laurie Dowley, chairwoman of the National Mother’s Day Committee, said, “These hard-working women are proof that maintaining a balance — both professionally and at home — is not only possible, but can lead to remarkable success.”

As a board member for Snapchat, Coles presumably will be Snapping her way through the program. After signing up in 2015, she helped launch a new channel, Sweet, a joint venture between Hearst and Snapchat. The former Cosmopolitan editor in chief just saw her personal wealth climb because of Snap Inc.’s going public and her 65,106 restricted shares in the company.

Coles isn’t alone in having reason to celebrate more than motherhood. Scott’s signature company recently locked up a private equity investment from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Partners. The company’s founder and ceo remains a majority shareholder in the fashion accessories brand.

Proceeds of this year’s awards luncheon will support Save the Children’s U.S. programs, a nonprofit committed to helping children living in poverty.