Italian retailer OVS launched the second edition of its “OVS Arts of Italy” project, which aims to promote and enhance the national artistic heritage. As part of the initiative, a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Italian decorative arts will be available starting from May 20 in select OVS stores and on the retailer’s e-commerce.

The OVS creative team reprised and reinterpreted in the men’s and women’s garments a range of Renaissance and Baroque pieces of art, which are showcased at the Galleria Palatina and Museo degli Argenti of Palazzo Pitti in Florence and at Milan’s Museo Poldi Pezzoli.

The men’s line is inspired by the armors of 16th-century knights. Cotton and jersey shirts, T-shirts, bomber jackets and pants feature the same decorative patterns and details, in addition to prints of the helmets, available in shades of gray, black and steel white.

The romantic women’s range features three-dimensional butterflies applied on T-shirts; shells and corals printed on skirts and gold bomber jackets; 18th-century mosaic-inspired prints featured on dresses embellished with embroideries and macramé details.

The capsule collection will be promoted through a dedicated advertising campaign, starring an array of Italian prominent personalities. Lensed by photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, local actresses, a singer, a writer, a director and a chef posed in front of backdrops illustrating the works of art each of their look was inspired by.

Flanking the collection, OVS implemented a series of initiatives to support the national artistic heritage and help the regions affected by the earthquake that hit central Italy at the end of August last year. In particular, OVS focused on helping the town of Norcia, in the region of Umbria, promoting a fund-raising that, along with the sales of the capsule collection, will finance the restoration of a 17th-century painting in the San Benedetto da Norcia basilica.

In addition, OVS will supply Arts of Italy scholarships to the training school of Florence’s Opificio delle Pietre Dure institution, which will take care of the renovation’s work.

As part of the partnership with Norcia’s municipality, OVS will also organize a march and host a market of local artisanal and gastronomic products on May 14.

Previously, other Italian entrepreneurs pledged to support the affected regions, including Diego Della Valle and Brunello Cucinelli. In October, Tod’s Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Della Valle announced the construction of a new Tod’s manufacturing plant in Arquata del Tronto, in the region of Marche, while Brunello Cucinelli pledged to back the restoration of Norcia’s Benedictine monastery, located in the town’s central square. In January, Cucinelli renewed his commitment adding he will also support the renovation of Norcia’s civic tower.