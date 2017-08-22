FAMILY AFFAIR: Pablo, the sister line of French fashion brand Gérard Darel, has tapped actress Ana Girardot to design a capsule collection that will launch in early September.

Girardot at a recent preview of the line at a hôtel particulier in Montmartre in the north of Paris said former Pablo collaborator and fellow actress Clémence Poésy encouraged her to take up the challenge. In terms of style muses, she credited her grandmother. “I hope it’s not going to age the brand’s image,” she laughed. “But I’ve always known where my inspiration comes from. She’s a true French woman, very elegant and laid-back, with a form of natural elegance and a knack for associations that I have always admired.”

Day options include bandanna-print dresses, chunky knits and a fleece-lined corduroy denim jacket with a bohemian vibe. After-dark items include a midnight-blue velvet jumpsuit that Girardot wore to a recent movie premiere, a cape dress and a little black dress with an open back. Her other personal favorites include a hooded cape coat embroidered with a constellation design climbing up the back. “When I’m wearing it, I feel like Peau d’Âne. You could wear anything underneath — even nothing at all,” said the actress, referring to the protagonist of Charles Perrault’s 17th-century fairy tale, “Donkey Skin.”

The collection also features bandannas, hats and a day bag named “Lila,” “after my sister.”

The line’s quieter side also nods to a family muse, said Girardot. “My other grandmother, whom I’ve never met, was a painter. I’ve always loved imagining her working, so I went with the idea of having two sides: an intimate nest in which to create, and going outside to draw inspiration from people before taking those ideas home.”

The line will be distributed through Pablo’s store network, and on the brand’s e-commerce web site. Prices will be in keeping with the brand’s usual range, from 140 euros for a silk blouse to 395 euros for a coat.