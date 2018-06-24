RUBBER SOUL: Paco Rabanne has handed over the window of its Rue Cambon boutique to hip interiors magazine Apartamento, which has put its take on one of the label’s signature raw materials: rubber.

The collaboration, celebrated with a cocktail at the boutique Friday evening, coincides with the magazine’s 10th anniversary, while its spring 2018 edition also features a still-life photo shoot with the substance.

“I’ve always adored Apartamento,” said Julien Dossena, Paco Rabanne’s creative director for women’s wear. “It’s a magazine that combines all disciplines with a lot of modernity and refinement, and I was thrilled to collaborate with them on this window.”

The display, which will remain in place until early July, combines recycled rubber elements with designs from the label’s current collection made with the substance.

Apartamento art director Omar Sosa explained that since the magazine’s beginnings 10 years ago, each issue has featured a still-life series built around a specific material. “For this issue, we chose rubber, and we replicated this in the window,” he said. “These still lives are about improvisation, it’s part of the game for us. It was easy, in the best way possible, because our esthetics are very aligned [with those of Paco Rabanne].”

The Puig-owned brand’s communication and heritage manager Pauline Agostini explained, “We think it’s interesting to associate with people who are not necessarily just fashion people. Paco Rabanne has always been very linked to design.”

The label’s recent advertising visuals have focused on highlighting lifestyle and design, rather than women wearing its clothes, she said, in line with this ethos.