Paige Novick is ramping up her presence in the ever-growing entry fine-jewelry category.

The designer will launch Powerful Pretty Things — a line of delicate designs priced from $250. The line will launch in August at stores including Broken English and Ikram.

While stud earrings occupy the lower quadrant of the line’s pricing structure, pieces can escalate to $8,000 for a bejeweled choker, with the average piece coming in for between $1,500 and $3,000

Unlike much of the entry-level fine jewelry in the market, Novick’s designs feature many colored stones — with many of them tied to a birthdate or meaning.

“Entry-level fine is an important category, as it allows you to broaden your audience and reach the aspirational customer who can start to build a collection from the ground up,” Novick said of the decision to launch the line.

She specified further of the concept: “Powerful Pretty Things is a lifestyle collection based on the 12 birthstones and their known healing properties. Until now, healing crystals had a bit of a crafty connotation. My goal is to bring them into the luxury world but in an accessible way. We tend to be drawn to certain colored stones because of how they make us feel when we wear them (inspired, creative, calm, etc.). There is so much beautiful jewelry out there that I wanted to create pieces with deeper meaning that we connect with on a very personal and individual level.”