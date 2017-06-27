MILAN – Italian men’s wear label Pal Zileri appointed Rocco Iannone creative director on Tuesday. Iannone succeeds Mauro Ravizza Krieger, who parted ways with the brand this month, after a three-year tenure.

A graduate of fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni, Iannone previously worked in the men’s wear department of the Giorgio Armani Group for ten years. He also coordinated special projects and brand endorsement activities for the Milan-based group.

“I believe his talent, widespread expertise and vision will allow our brand to enter into the next phase of its extraordinary path,” said Giovanni Mannucci, chief executive officer of Pal Zileri’s parent company Forall S.p.A.

Iannone’s appointment at Pal Zileri will be effective Monday and his first collection for the brand will be unveiled in January at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.