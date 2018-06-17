PALM UNDER: Palm Angels revealed a collaboration with Under Armour during its spring 2019 show in Milan on Sunday evening. A number of T-shirts, shorts and hoodies were inspired by Under Armour’s staple American prints or natural landscape imagery. At the same time, Under Armour has partnered with Celliant, a new patented technology that has been FDA-proven to enhance performance, which was woven into the Palm Angels x Under Armour collaborative products.

Other innovative products by Under Armour included Recovery Sleepwear, for example, with the goal to expand the concept to other passive wearing occasions where athletes and entertainers can recover from training or performing. Palm Angels is designed by Francesco Ragazzi, who started the project as a coffee table book featuring black-and-white photography of the Los Angeles skateboarding scene, shot by the designer. The book was published by Rizzoli in 2014, and the first ready-to-wear collection debuted for fall 2015.