GOING GREEN: Pantone has teamed with Airbnb on a sustainable house in London. The color specialist firm has worked with the online home-stay network to list the newly revamped central London home. Located on 4 Dingley Place, in Clerkenwell, the 2,000-square foot, two-story, loft-style flat will be hosted by Pantone.

The design and the focus of “Outside In” house was on Pantone’s 15-0343 Greenery — the company’s color pick for 2017. The trans-seasonal hue has been described as a “zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring, when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew.”

The house was created with a sustainable and nature-driven concept with recyclable materials and decorated with an abundance of plants and trees. The reception area, welcomes guests with lush woodland greenery and includes a dining room that also acts as an indoor greenhouse, filled with sprawling ferns, succulents and cacti. In the bedroom, a landscaped garden structure is lined up against walls and features a wooden trellis at the head of the bed with wall-climbing ivy. The space also includes a cozy, tented nook. Meanwhile, the kitchen contains various herbs and botanical structures along with glasses, mugs and kitchenware — all adorned in the Pantone shade.

Among the events offered for guests is a class led by botanists about the various plants in the house, a stretch and running session with a trainer, a wallpaper painting master class and a lesson on how to make gin from scratch. Guests will also be provided with teas by Hackney Herbal; Climpson & Sons coffee; fresh bread, honey and granola, and cold-pressed Greenery juices from Mother Juice Works. This is a part of Airbnb’s Trips, an initiative that offers local experiences, and is available on the app.

“It’s hard to think of a more fitting color for 2017 than Greenery, a color that symbolizes new beginnings, growth and vitality,” said James McClure, general manager of Northern Europe, Airbnb. “Teaming this with Trips, which was introduced to make travel magical by immersing travelers in communities around the world and encouraging them to try something new, is an exciting partnership that provides the perfect boost to this otherwise dreary time of year.”

Overnight stays can be booked via Airbnb from Jan. 27 to 30 for 200 pounds, or $248, per night. All proceeds will go to AIGA, the professional association for design.

