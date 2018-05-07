Sam Ben-Avraham now has a name and a date for his latest venture.

The founder of Project and Liberty Fairs will launch Paraiso, a trade show/festival in Miami Beach that will run July 12 to 16. The W South Beach will be the official hub of the event, which Ben-Avraham is creating in conjunction with Aleksandar Salé-Stojanovic, the founder of Funkshion, a company that creates multimedia events for fashion brands.

Paraiso will take place in Collins Park and the surrounding area during Miami Swim Week and will include fashion, music, film, social media and cultural components, the organizers said. Cabana, a women’s swimwear and resort trade show that Ben-Avraham and Janet Wong created in Miami in 2013, will be part of the Paraiso events.

The event will be open to the public and will include a wellness summit and pop-up culinary experiences.

Paraiso will also work with Imagination Park Entertainment’s division, XenoHolographic, to create a proprietary app that will lead attendees through a digital event scavenger hunt. Each day, attendees will use the app to collect a virtual token at every scheduled event. Once participants have collected four tokens, they will receive a VIP invitation to a secret event that evening that will feature an A-list musical performance. Those not wishing to collect tokens can purchase VIP tickets to ensure access to the music performances and exclusive parties. A spokeswoman said the entertainers who will participate are still being finalized.

Tickets will be available to the public on Eventbrite later this month and will range from $500 for early-bird VIP all access to $100 for general admission single-day tickets.

According to the organizers, brands that have already signed on to participate include Equinox, Soul Cycle, Vilebrequin, Sun Bum, Stone Fox Swim, Lolli Swim, Maaji, Monday Swimwear and For Love and Lemons.

“The swim industry in Miami is really growing and evolving, and we wanted to create an event for brands and buyers and for consumers to get together in one place and celebrate this ideal vacation lifestyle,” Ben-Avraham said. “Swim is so much more than bathing suits, it has synergy with wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and being active. Paraiso, which means paradise in Spanish, is the place that unifies all of these things in Miami Beach, which is the perfect backdrop with the beach, the beautiful weather, top restaurants — they have everything everyone wants.”