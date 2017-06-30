PICTURE PERFECT: Parfums Christian Dior is supporting the LUMA Foundation’s photography archive program, which this year is honoring Annie Leibovitz during its Les Rencontres de la Photographie international festival in Arles, France, that runs from July 3 to Sept. 24.

As part of this, Dior is backing a retrospective called “Annie Leibovitz: The Early Years 1970-1983 / Archive Project #1.” It involves 8,000 black-and-white photos from her series taken in New York in the Seventies.

As a first in Arles, the house also is opening a space in the Galerie du Cloître, titled “Dior, The Art of Color,” which takes its name and some images from a book released in the fall. That tome showcases creations from Dior’s makeup maestros — including Peter Philips and Tyen – inspired by 12 hues, which are photographed by the likes of Richard Burbridge or Guy Bourdin and linked to major works of art from John Malevich, Jean Cocteau and Andy Warhol, among others.

Films by Serge Luten — who in 1967 became Dior’s first artistic and image director for makeup — are also on display.

Dior’s connection to color cosmetics harks back to 1949, with the launch of its lipsticks, Rouge Dior.