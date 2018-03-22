GOLD STANDARD: Parfums Christian Dior is helping to showcase one of its key colors — gold — by being the lead sponsor of the exhibition “Or,” being held at the Mucem museum of European and Mediterranean civilizations in Marseille, France.

“Christian Dior Parfums stands unfailingly alongside art and artists,” said Claude Martinez, chairman and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior, in a statement. “This stance is a legacy from our founder and a firm conviction that we continue to uphold, and that is why it was important for us to support Mucem, this visionary cultural institute, moreover, for an exhibition on the theme of gold.

“Rare, luxurious, fascinating and extraordinary: Such are the adjectives attributed to gold and which also guide us daily in our exacting creative endeavors,” he continued.

The exhibition, which runs from April 25 to Sept. 10, includes the gold-colored sequined couture dress Charlize Theron wore in an advertising campaign for J’Adore, the blockbuster women’s fragrance from Dior that’s gold-tinged and decorated with golden neck ornamentation. There are also J’Adore flacons handcrafted with gold and diamonds by artisans in Dior’s fine jewelry ateliers.

Parfums Christian Dior has long been a backer of the arts as was Christian Dior himself, who ran a gallery at once point in his career. Last summer, for instance, the house sponsored a retrospective called “Annie Leibovitz: The Early Years 1970-1983. Archive Project #1” in Arles, France.

Also in that city, Parfums Christian Dior opened a space in the Galerie du Cloître, titled “Dior: The Art of Color,” which took its name from a book released the prior fall.