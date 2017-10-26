FRESH FACE: Lou de Laâge has been signed on as the new face of Parfums Givenchy’s Irrésistible fragrance franchise.

The French actress most recently, in 2016, was granted the Prix Romy Schneider for her role in “Agnus Dei,” directed by Anne Fontaine. Last year, de Laâge also won the European Shooting Stars award.

In 2015, she starred with Juliette Binoche in “The Wait,” directed by Piero Messina. And in the prior year, de Laâge was one of the leads in “Breathe,” Mélanie Laurent’s feature film.

Romain Spitzer, Parfums Givenchy chief executive officer, said about de Laâge in a statement: “Her spontaneous and authentic personality goes hand in hand with her grace and natural charm. Lou exudes a true intensity, combined with a subtle sensitivity that’s a perfect fit for the Irrésistible line.”

The advertising campaign in which she will feature is set to break in 2018.

De Laâge follows former Irrésistible ambassadors Amanda Seyfried and Liv Tyler.