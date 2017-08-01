OLYMPIC SIGHTS: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo reacted happily to news that Los Angeles had struck a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Olympics in 2028, clearing the way for Paris to fill the 2024 slot.

“Happy that my friend @MayorOfLA is making a new and important step towards an agreement that will lead to three winners: Paris, Los Angeles and the IOC,” said Hidalgo on Twitter. “Discussions between our two cities and the IOC will continue throughout the month of August to reach a three-way agreement.”

The Paris mayor stopped short of claiming victory, a position echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently attended a series of sports events organized along the Seine river as part of the city’s bid.

“French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes this very important step towards obtaining the games for France in 2024 and remains very committed to making our country’s bid win with all the French people, the athletes, and all partners involved,” the presidency said in a statement.

The leaders are eager to show the world the French capital’s festive side, particularly after a series of terrorist attacks in recent years has taken a toll on tourism.

The host city is due to be ratified by the IOC at a meeting in Peru next month. “I am very optimistic: we are going to do everything so that the vote in Lima on Sept. 13 will be a historic moment,” Hidalgo said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who announced at a press conference on Monday that L.A. had struck a deal with the IOC to host the games in 2028 , congratulated his Parisian counterpart and her city in French. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate together to serve the Olympic spirit,” he said in a Twitter post.

The 2024 event will mark the centenary of the last time Paris hosted the Summer Olympics. Corporate sponsors for the bid include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.