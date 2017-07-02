HASHTAG COUTURE: The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the recently renamed governing body of French fashion, is reprising its Instagram curation in time for the July couture shows, which began today in Paris.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Natalia Vodianova, fashion bloggers Helena Bordon and Tina Leung, fashion editors Emma Hope Allwood and Meruyert Ibragim, The Webster’s Laure Hériard-Dubreuil, illustrator Kris Atomic, stylist Jonathan Huguet, and photographers James Bort and Stéphane Feugère have been invited to create exclusive content for the federation’s @ParisFashionWeek account.

These 11 personalities — with a combined reach of around four million — are expected to capture the high-fashion and jewelry scene via the photo-sharing network’s Instagram Stories feature.

The federation’s social initiative will culminate on July 5 with the annual Soirée Haute Couture. A photo studio designed to look like a “mini runway show” will be installed in the Petit Palais, to capture guests in their finery. Designers and couturiers have been invited to bring the entourage that best represents their house and brand to the “La Vie en Rose”-themed event.

Developed last year by KCD digital, a branch of the public relations and production agency, the #InstaCouture initiative was put in place last year to heighten the international reach of the Paris events. Created in September 2015, the federation’s Instagram account not boasts almost 70,000 followers, up from 8,000 last year.

It will run until the conclusion of couture week on July 6.