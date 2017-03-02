LAID BARE: A queue quickly formed in the ever-busy concept store Colette on Wednesday for the signature of French photographer Sonia Sieff’s first book, “Les Françaises”, published by Rizzoli on March 1.

“I’m a screamer,” Sieff said as she shouted out to friends such as television presenter Mademoiselle Agnès, filmmaker Loïc Prigent, actress Cécile Kassel, designer Gaspard Yurkievich and jeweler Aurélie Bidermann, who squeezed into the store to greet her.

Over the course of four years, the 37-year-old, daughter of photographers Jeanloup Sieff and Barbara Rix, captured 155 portraits of women “unclothed, rather than nude in the rawest sense of the word,” she said. “Getting them onboard required great mutual trust, especially to capture their personalities rather than their bodies.”

Sieff revealed she was currently writing a film, as well as developing the theme of her next photography project, but demurred on details.

A sister exhibition, featuring a selection of 30 pictures from the book, opened later in the day at A Galerie. It will run until May 1, before traveling to Brussels to Atelier Relief – Thomas Erber’s artistic and artisanal residence – and later, Germany.

The gallery, nestled between the Galliera museum and the soon-to-open Musée Yves Saint Laurent, has previously hosted photography exhibitions for the collaboration between Rankin and Damien Hirst, and Patrick Demarchelier’s “Desire” show in 2013.