REAR WINDOW: Azealia Banks, “Vampire Diaries” actress Kat Graham and the designer Peter Dundas turned out for the launch of Moncler’s special collection with the artist and designer Greg Lauren during Paris Fashion Week.

The collection, dubbed Collide, features iconic Moncler puffer jackets torn off at the waist and stitched together with vintage pieces including Dickey’s jumpsuits, military uniforms, and jean jackets.

At the VNH Gallery in the Marais, a number of the looks were displayed in a special tent that echoed the look of the collection—seeming to have been ripped and sewn back together with one half in blue puffer and the other in a military-inspired canvas.

The rapper Banks also opted for a deconstructed look, rolling up to the party in a pair of barely-there Daisy Dukes that were cut into a thong in the back.

The collection by Greg Lauren—who is the nephew of designer Ralph-is the latest in a string of collaborations with artists and performers that Moncler has forged since 2004, including with Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons, Pharrell Williams, and the Rolling Stones.

Each of around 200 pieces created by Lauren for the collection is unique and limited edition. The collection will be available from the fall in Moncler boutiques and certain high-end department stores.