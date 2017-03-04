SENSUAL FEELING: Leave it to Pamela Anderson to reinject some sensuality into the world. In the countdown to lights down at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show in Saturday, the diehard activist shared some color on a book she’s co-writing for the fall called “The Sensual Revolution.” “It’s about hoping the world doesn’t forget how to make love. I think we’ve become very desensitized, and that the human connection is missing, the art of being together. I think being an activist is sexy, and being engaged in the world is romantic,” said Anderson, who took in the show next to Rita Ora.

“I’m doing it with a friend. We both come from different worlds, but we both agree that relationships are suffering because of so much access to imagery and things like that,” she added about the book.

The actress didn’t seem too excited about the “Baywatch” movie due out in May, in which she makes a cameo appearance. “It was the best job in the world, and it’s just bizarre to look at characters I refer to as Mitch as The Rock,” she said referring to Dwayne Johnson filling the shoes of David Hasselhoff. “I prefer the TV show.”