WORLD TOUR: Traffic slowed to a crawl outside the Tommy Hilfiger Paris flagship on Tuesday night as Gigi Hadid fans flocked to the latest event on the second international tour celebrating the model du jour’s ongoing Tommy x Gigi capsule.

Sweeping into the store, Hadid greeted a cadre of French influencers before being whisked upstairs to meet fans one by one. “The day after the show we were told the tour was sold out, but to actually see the people’s faces, the fans wearing the collection, it’s amazing,” she said. “My first experience as a designer is seeing how people can take your pieces and be inspired by them. Each part of the world puts their own spin. In Japan, they took it to a whole other level.”

After a post-Milan break at Disneyland Paris with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and sister Bella, Hadid said she was determined to make the occasion special for each of the lucky not-so-few fans who had secured passes to the meet-and-greet event. “They’re here to be supportive and make me feel welcome, so I try to make it as special and personal as possible,” she explained.

“One thing is for sure: They all want Gigi,” said Tommy Hilfiger, surveying the crowd as his co-designer and muse posed for selfies, signed autographs and shared hugs. He was accompanied by wife Dee, who recently took over Judith Leiber, and their children – daughter Elisabeth, a recent Rhode Island School of Design graduate and fledgling designer, and stepson Julian Ocleppo, a rising pro-tennis star.

If time allows, Hilfiger and Hadid have other plans in Paris. For him, a stop at Colette is a must, as well as dining at L’Ami Louis, while Hadid said she is happy “just driving around. It’s such a beautiful city, each street corner feels like an education.”

Despite the grueling fashion calendar, Hadid already has her eye – or at least her taste buds – focused on the next stop of the international tour. “The next destination is Mumbai. I’m very excited about it, as I’m really into Indian food,” she revealed with a laugh.