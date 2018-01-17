Christophe Robin, celebrity hairstylist and chief of his salon and styling line

For facials, Christophe Robin heads over to Joëlle Ciocco. “The products are truly amazing,” he said. “She produces her own products in her own lab – no preservatives. And what I love about them is that they [have] pure active ingredients. It really goes deep inside the skin.

“It’s true I am trying to smoke less, but I’m smoking. I’m in the pollution on my bicycle and all of that,” said Robin, explaining he’s a particularly big fan of Ciocco’s Skin Defensive treatment, which is applied prior to a day cream.

“I’m 46 years old, and everybody always said I have great skin, and it’s because I’ve used her products for 20 years,” he continued.

For a manicure Robin doesn’t stray far from home. “It’s going to sound snobbish, but we have the best manicurist,” he said, of his salon. “I believe she’s like haute couture. She takes an hour and 15 minutes, even for a man with no nail polish. Her name is Alexandra, and there’s a queue for her all the time. She’s got a way of really moisturizing your hands.”

Then, when it comes to his own hair, Robin heads to the second arrondissement. “When men are aging, the eyebrows go in every direction, the hair, too, goes in every direction,” he said with a laugh. “I go to a guy called Micky. He’s a barber. When you’re [my age] you don’t want to look too young, because it looks stupid. But for sure you don’t want to look old.”

Fragrance-wise, Robin said he’s loyal to Francis Kurkdjian’s line and favors its Aqua Celestia scent, “because it’s really something that puts you in a good mood.”

Joëlle Ciocco

8 Place de la Madeleine, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-42-60-58-80

Christophe Robin

16 Rue Bachaumont, 75002

Tel.: +33-1-40-20-02-83

Micky Montorgueil

60 Rue d’Argout, 75002

Tel.: +33-1-42-33-39-39

Francis Kurkdjian

5 Rue d’Alger, 75001

Tel.: +33-1-42-60-07-07