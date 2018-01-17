Paris Insider Addresses: Colin Field, head bartender at the Ritz’s Bar Hemingway

“I like a bar which is quiet because the Bar Hemingway is constantly roaring with people, and I love a bar where you can sit down and just talk to the bartender,” said Colin Field, who shared his black book of addresses for when he has a rare night off. Though Field also appreciates a night in.

“The best bar in Paris is the bar in my home,” quipped Field. “I go there quite often, the dry martinis and the Manhattans on ice are well served, straight from the bottle, no silly measurers, good ice and the cigars are excellent, too.”

For hotel bars, he is particularly fond of the Maison Souquet and its interior, which is “rather like a maison close from the 19th century.”

“There are never a lot of people there,” said Field. “The bar is very well equipped and the cocktails are excellent. The bartenders are usually from hotel schools, which is a definite plus. I love this hotel with its little rooms that remind me somewhat of a famous hotel called L’Hôtel on the Rue des Beaux-Arts.”

One of his favorite bars is Moonshiner on Rue Sedaine in the Bastille area. Punters have to go through a pizza restaurant to access the bar. “I’m not terribly keen on that style, which has become overdone from the PDT in New York to the Candelaria in Paris. However, the bar itself is very fun and the bartenders are very enthusiastic about what they do. I like the crowd that goes there, and the bar is very lively,” said Field.

When in the mood for a bite, he likes to head to Au Petit Riche. “It dates back to 1894, and the back part of the restaurant used be horse stables. The food is excellent, as is the Vouvray Pétillant from the Loire Valley — delicious.”

Maison Souquet

10 Rue de Bruxelles, 75009

Tel.: +33-1-48-78-55-55

L’Hôtel

13 Rue des Beaux-Arts, 75006

Tel.: +33-1-44-41-99-00

Moonshiner

5 Rue Sedaine, 75011

Tel.: +33-9-50-73-12-99

Au Petit Riche

25 Rue Le Peletier, 75009

Tel.: +33-1-47-70-68-68