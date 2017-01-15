HILTON SCOTT LOVE: It’s no secret Paris Hilton and Jeremy Scott go way back and, once again, the latter received the BFF treatment. “I’m so proud of him; it’s incredible what he’s achieved,” said Hilton at the Moschino show, his first men’s collection to be shown in Milan, where she sat front row with Sofia Richie, the younger sister of Paris’ old pal Nicole. “I’ve known him since I was 15,” she elaborated.

While she continued to strike poses even with no photographers around, Hilton actually is keeping busy and growing her fashion, accessories and beauty collections. “I have 19 product lines and I am launching my 22nd fragrance,” she proudly claimed. Expected to attend the Plein Sport and Dsquared2 shows, she is also building her lucrative career as a DJ. To wit, she was gearing up to DJ at the opening of the Philipp Plein and Plein Sport flagship on Sunday. “It’s fashion week — let’s party,” she said, which could be her life’s motto.