Paris Jackson was among the stars who gathered at the National Library of France for the Givenchy men’s show Friday.

Earlier in the week, the rising model and daughter of the late pop singer Michael Jackson took part in a shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. At the Givenchy show, she poked out her tongue and leaned in for a selfie with the magazine’s global fashion director, Carine Roitfeld, that later appeared on her Instagram with the caption: “Carine you slay my entire existence.”

Roitfeld, meanwhile, was busy catching up with pop singer and former French first lady Carla Bruni. The two have known each other for close to three decades. “We worked together for Elle magazine. That’s how we met,” she recalled.

Bruni revealed she was preparing to release an album in spring, her first since “Little French Songs” in 2013. “It’s got everything except for a title,” she said.

Other singers in attendance included Jehnny Beth of Savages and Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream. They were joined by actors Xu Weizhou, Jesse Williams and Hong Kong action hero Andy Lau, who said it was his first fashion show.

Lau had recently shot a film called “The Adventurers” and was still starstruck by castmate Shu Qi. “She’s really cute and beautiful, and really a great artist,” he said.